Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

How An Entrepreneur Downsized, And Found Contentment

Published August 17, 2016 at 1:20 PM EDT
Is giving away everything the best way to heal emotionally and financially? (stormbringerser/Pixabay)
Is giving away everything the best way to heal emotionally and financially? (stormbringerser/Pixabay)

At age 48, former tech entrepreneur and author James Altucher prides himself on owning just 15 things.

It’s not that he can’t afford more. But after a series of financial failures, and hitting bottom emotionally, he realized the best way to heal was to give away everything. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Altucher living more with less.

Read Altucher’s essay “I Want to Die.”

Guest

James Altucher, former tech entrepreneur and investor, author and podcaster. He tweets @jaltucher.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.