How An Entrepreneur Downsized, And Found Contentment

At age 48, former tech entrepreneur and author James Altucher prides himself on owning just 15 things.

It’s not that he can’t afford more. But after a series of financial failures, and hitting bottom emotionally, he realized the best way to heal was to give away everything. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Altucher living more with less.

Read Altucher’s essay “I Want to Die.”

Guest

James Altucher, former tech entrepreneur and investor, author and podcaster. He tweets @jaltucher.

