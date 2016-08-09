Bringing The World Home To You

Why This Month's California Forest Fires Are Just The Beginning

Published August 9, 2016 at 1:06 PM EDT
A firefighter battles a wildfire near Placerita Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, California, Sunday, July 24, 2016. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)
A fast-moving fire in San Bernardino, California has now engulfed more than 6,000 acres, as two fires in Northern California continue to burn.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with UCLA professor Glen MacDonald about how these fires started and what it means for the rest of 2016.

Guest

Glen MacDonald, John Muir Memorial chair of geography at UCLA and director of the White Mountain Research Center.

