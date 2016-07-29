LISTEN: At The DNC, We Asked Women Why They Were Voting For Clinton
History was made at the Democratic National Convention this past week. Hillary Clinton, as the first female presidential candidate of a major U.S. party, is officially embarking an unprecedented American political campaign.
We asked women — as young as 4 and as old 77 — how much the weight of history factored into their decision. Listen:
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
