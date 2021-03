For this game, we've rewritten the intro to Law & Order: SVU to be about other things known by three initials. If we said, "In Munich's car manufacturing system, the dedicated assembly-line workers are members of an elite Beemer factory," you'd answer, "Law &Order: B-M-W."

