DJ Sessions: Honoring The Music Of Hawaii's Past

Linda Lester Keale hosts a show on Kauai Community Radio that showcases traditional Hawaian music. She plays some examples for Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson in today’s DJ Session.

Music From The Segment

Raiatea Helm, “Ke Kani Hone O Na Manu”

Hoku Zuttermeister, “Ku’u Pua Sakura”

Chad Takatsugi , “He Wehi No Pauahi”

Alii Keanaaina, “Eo (Ke Kahea O Ke Kahakai)”

Guest

Linda Lester Keale, host of Mele No Ka`Oi on KKCR in Kauai, Hawaii.

