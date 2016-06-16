Bringing The World Home To You

Senate Filibuster Wins Vote On 'No Fly No Buy'

Published June 16, 2016 at 1:06 PM EDT
Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), (R), looks on as Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks to reporters after waging an almost 15-hour filibuster on the Senate floor in order to force a vote on gun control on June 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy ended a nearly 15-hour filibuster early this morning, saying Republican leaders had promised him they will hold votes on amendments to expand gun sale background checks and ban gun sales to people placed on security watch lists.

But NPR’sSue Davis tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that Republicans are expected to have enough votes to defeat the measures, even though polling this week shows support is growing for gun control.

Guest

Sue Davis, NPR Congressional reporter. She tweets @davisue.

