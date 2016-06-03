Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Economists Caught Off Guard By A Weak Jobs Report

Published June 3, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
An office building in Chicago. (Flickr/Creative Commons, @vonderauvisuals).
An office building in Chicago. (Flickr/Creative Commons, @vonderauvisuals).

The Labor Department reported today that the U.S. economy added only 38,000 jobs in May, far lower than most economists predicted.

While unemployment dropped to 4.7 percent, its lowest rate since November 2007, that’s largely due to more people giving up the search for work. Wall Street opened lower at news of the smallest monthly addition of jobs in almost six years.

Mike Regan, Bloomberg Gadfly columnist, joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti for a closer look at the lackluster jobs numbers and what they mean for the U.S. economy.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.