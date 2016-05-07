Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fresh Air Weekend: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk; Comic Jerrod Carmichael

Fresh Air
Published May 7, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT
Exene Cervenka and John Doe perform in Hollywood in September 2004. "The first person I ever saw jump into the audience was me," Cervenka tells<em> Fresh Air.</em>
Exene Cervenka and John Doe perform in Hollywood in September 2004. "The first person I ever saw jump into the audience was me," Cervenka tells<em> Fresh Air.</em>

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A Personal History Of L.A. Punk: 'It Was A Free-For-All For Outcasts':John Doe, Exene Cervenka and Dave Alvin of X join Fresh Air to discuss punk's early days. "Anybody could belong to punk that wanted to be there," Cervenka says. "[It] didn't matter how old you were."

If 'Carmichael Show' Topics Feel Uncomfortable, That's Because They're Real:Jerrod Carmichael says that the complicated family debates on his NBC comedy series are inspired by real life. "I grew up in a household that's very argumentative ... in a very healthy way," he says.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

A Personal History Of L.A. Punk: 'It Was A Free-For-All For Outcasts'

If 'Carmichael Show' Topics Feel Uncomfortable, That's Because They're Real

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.