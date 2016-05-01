With Primary Season In Final Stretch, Sanders Reports Slowed Fundraising

/ Sources: Federal Election Commission, Bernie 2016 campaign /

The campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Sunday that his campaign raised $26 million in April, fueled largely by small donations, a drop-off from the $46 million he raised in March and $42 million in February, according to the Federal Election Commission.

The slowing pace comes as the primary season heads into its final month, with Sanders practically out of reach of the Democratic nomination.

Sanders has outpaced Clinton in fundraising, though. His campaign pointed out that the $26 million he raised in April exceeds the $21 million she raised in March. Clinton's campaign has not yet released April fundraising numbers.

Sanders often points out on the campaign trail that his average donation totals $27, but in April his campaign says the average donation was $26. Clinton's average donation has remained above $40.

In total, Sanders has now crossed the $200 million mark for the campaign — with a fundraising sum of $210 million. As of last month, his total fundraising was outpacing Hillary Clinton by nearly $20 million.

Sanders is vowing to continue his campaign to the end, and the continued flow of money, even if it's slowing, means he can. The Sanders campaign announced last week that it was slashing its staff to about a third of its size from a month ago, with most primaries in the rear view mirror and prospects for a general election campaign for Sanders evaporating.

Aside from fundraising totals, Sanders has a less favorable picture when it comes to the numbers that decide the nomination: Delegates. His opponent, Hillary Clinton, now has more than 90 percent of the delegates she needs to clinch, with superdelegates included. Clinton has a lead in pledged delegates of more than 300.

