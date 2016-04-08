Top Stories: Pope Francis Issues Treatise On The Family; 4 Fed Chairs Talk Together

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- On Divorce, Contraception, Pope Calls For More Grace, Less Dogma.

-- 4 Fed Chairs Talk Publicly For The First Time About The Job.

And here are more early headlines:

Under E.U. Agreement, Greece Again Returns Migrants To Turkey. (Guardian)

Kerry Arrives In Baghdad On Unannounced Visit. (Washington Post)

Turkey, Israel Move Closer To Normalizing Ties. (France24)

Libyan Rival Government Says Now It Won't Give Up Power. (VOA)

Arizona Legislature Bars Journalists Who Refuse Background Check. (AP)

Leading Payday Lender Charged In Federal Racketeering Case. (Philly.com)

Wintry Weather Stretching From Great Lakes To New England. ()

Wildfires Burn More Land In Oklahoma. (NBC)

The Last American Idol Winner Is Crowned. (Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.