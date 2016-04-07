Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Fish Oil Ingredient May Help Protect Against Concussions

Published April 7, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Researchers at Texas Christian University say an ingredient in fish oil may help protect football players' brains from the effects of brain injuries. (TCU)
Researchers at Texas Christian University say an ingredient in fish oil may help protect football players' brains from the effects of brain injuries. (TCU)

Last month, the NFL admitted for the first time that football collisions are linked to brain damage. It’s something researchers have documented for years.

Now, new research shows a surprising way to possibly reduce the brain-damaging effects of head trauma: an ingredient in fish oil.

From the Here & Now contributor network, Texas Standard’s Lauren Silverman reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.