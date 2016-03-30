Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Activists Pushing For More States To Ban Abortions Based On Broader Criteria

Published March 30, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
In this photo taken Feb. 22, 2016, Ellie Hermann, stands near the street as cars drive by with a protesting sign near the West Alabama Womens Center, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
In this photo taken Feb. 22, 2016, Ellie Hermann, stands near the street as cars drive by with a protesting sign near the West Alabama Womens Center, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Indiana will soon have some of the most sweeping abortion restrictions in the country. A new law that was passed last week makes it illegal for women to get an abortion because of a baby’s physical or mental disability, or because of race or gender. The law takes effect in July.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Leah Samuel, a reporter with STAT, about Indiana’s new law and how anti-abortion groups like Americans United For Life are now pushing other states to consider similar bans.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.