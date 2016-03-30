Activists Pushing For More States To Ban Abortions Based On Broader Criteria

Indiana will soon have some of the most sweeping abortion restrictions in the country. A new law that was passed last week makes it illegal for women to get an abortion because of a baby’s physical or mental disability, or because of race or gender. The law takes effect in July.

Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Leah Samuel, a reporter with STAT, about Indiana’s new law and how anti-abortion groups like Americans United For Life are now pushing other states to consider similar bans.

Guest

Leah Samuel, reporter for STAT. She tweets @leah_samuel.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.