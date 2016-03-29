Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Oscar-Winning Actress Patty Duke Dies At 69

Published March 29, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
Academy and Emmy award-winning actress Patty Duke is pictured during a news conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, March 23, 2010, as the cast of the 1960s TV comedy "The Patty Duke Show," promotes the Social Security Administration's service allowing baby boomers to apply online for retirement and Medicare benefits. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Academy and Emmy award-winning actress Patty Duke is pictured during a news conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, March 23, 2010, as the cast of the 1960s TV comedy "The Patty Duke Show," promotes the Social Security Administration's service allowing baby boomers to apply online for retirement and Medicare benefits. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Patty Duke, who won an Oscar as a teen for “The Miracle Worker” and maintained a long and successful career throughout her life, has died at the age of 69.

Duke’s agent, Mitchell Stubbs, says the actress died early Tuesday morning of sepsis from a ruptured intestine. She died in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, according to Teri Weigel, the publicist for her son, actor Sean Astin.

Duke, born Anna Marie Pearce, followed on her early success playing the young Helen Keller with a popular sitcom, “The Patty Duke Show,” which aired in the mid-1960s. She played dual roles under a then-unconventional premise: identical twins living in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y.

Duke was also an outspoken advocate for mental health. She was diagnosed as bipolar in 1982 after years of battling mental illness.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.