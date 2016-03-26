Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: Michael Ian Black; Loretta Lynn's New Album; Regina King

Fresh Air
Published March 26, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT
Michael Ian Black co-stars in <em>The Jim Gaffigan Show</em> on the TV Land network, and in <em>Another Period</em> on Comedy Central.

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'Navel Gazing,' Michael Ian Black Lays It All Out, Insecurities And All:"When I'm acting, I always imagine myself as looking totally different than the person that appears onscreen," Black says. The comedian writes about family, masculinity and vanity in his new memoir.

At 83, 'Songwriter-Singer' Loretta Lynn Comes 'Full Circle':The country music legend's new album mixes original material with interpretations of country classics. Reviewer Ken Tucker says the record shows a vulnerability that is somewhat new to Lynn's music.

For Actress Regina King, A Childhood Gig Launched A Career In Hollywood:King began acting professionally as a teen on the TV show 227. Now she co-stars in ABC's American Crime and HBO's The Leftovers.She also directs for television, but says "I absolutely love acting."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

In 'Navel Gazing,' Michael Ian Black Lays It All Out, Insecurities And All

At 83, 'Songwriter-Singer' Loretta Lynn Comes 'Full Circle'

For Actress Regina King, A Childhood Gig Launched A Career In Hollywood

