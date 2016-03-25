Bringing The World Home To You

In Federal Prisons, Solitary Confinement Actually Means Sharing

Published March 25, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Menard Correctional Center in Chester, Illinois. The prison was first built in 1878. It has 143 double cells in its segregation unit. (Joe Shapiro/NPR)
A new joint investigation finds that more than 80 percent of federal inmates in so-called solitary confinement are actually forced to share a cell with another, often violent, inmate. Marshall Project reporter Christie Thompson and NPR’s Joe Shapiro speak to Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about the conditions and the sometimes lethal repercussions.

