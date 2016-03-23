Bringing The World Home To You

Brussels Attacks Heighten Airline Security

Published March 23, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
Military vehicles are parked outside Liege airport, on March 23, 2016, as extra security measures are being set one day after two massive suicide blasts by men with bombs in their bags hit the airport, leaving blood and mangled bodies strewn across the check-in hall and sending terrified travelers fleeing. Bombings claimed by the Islamic State group at Brussels airport and on a metro train left around 35 people dead and more than 200 injured in the city that hosts NATO and EU headquarters. (SOPHIE KIP/AFP/Getty Images)
Airlines and airports are on heightened alert following yesterday’s terrorist attack at the airport in Brussels.

While security has gotten increasingly tight for airline passengers over the past 15 years, the attacks occurred in the publicly accessible departure hall, well before security checkpoints.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with CNN’s Maggie Lake about what yesterday’s attacks means for the airline industry and for travelers.

