Georgia Teen Honors Negro League Players

In Macon, Georgia, a teen is honoring players from the Negro League, which operated primarily from the 1920s through the 1950s. Leah Fleming from Here & Now contributor Georgia Public Broadcasting has the story of Gordon Smith, a 15-year-old Eagle Scout and JV baseball player who discovered Negro League players from his hometown and secured their place in history.

Reporter

Leah Fleming, Morning Edition host at Georgia Public Broadcasting. She tweets @LeahRadio.

