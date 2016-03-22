Georgia Teen Honors Negro League Players
In Macon, Georgia, a teen is honoring players from the Negro League, which operated primarily from the 1920s through the 1950s. Leah Fleming from Here & Now contributor Georgia Public Broadcasting has the story of Gordon Smith, a 15-year-old Eagle Scout and JV baseball player who discovered Negro League players from his hometown and secured their place in history.
Reporter
- Leah Fleming, Morning Edition host at Georgia Public Broadcasting. She tweets @LeahRadio.
