Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Doping Controversies Threaten Tennis And Other Sports

Published March 15, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
Rafael Nadal of Spain in second round action against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 13, 2016 in Indian Wells, California. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal of Spain in second round action against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 13, 2016 in Indian Wells, California. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tennis star Rafael Nadal says he’s going to sue the former French minister of health and sport, Roselyne Bachelot, who suggested he missed matches in 2012 because he failed a drug test. The comments follow the admission by another tennis star, Maria Sharapova, last week that she had indeed tested positive for a banned substance.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is meeting this week to discuss what do do about drug use by athletes. Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with BBC Sport correspondent Alex Capstick to gauge the breadth of the problem.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.