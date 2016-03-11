Canine Or Cuisine? This Photo Meme Is Fetching

chihuahua or muffin ? pic.twitter.com/LzZ1lwoVrP — karen zack (@teenybiscuit) March 10, 2016

We here at The Salt like to bring you serious journalistic tails from the world of food. But hey, we like to unleash our silly side, too — and like the rest of the world, we've got a soft spot for man's (and woman's) best friend.

So of course, we're howling with delight at the latest food images charming the Internet: Meme-meister Karen Zack's clever Twitter photos highlighting the eerie resemblance between mutts and meals. In some cases, it takes dogged determination to separate the canines from the cuisine.

Puppy or bagel? Chihuahua or muffin? These are the gnawing questions raised by Zack, who tweets from @teenybiscuit. She's a freelance assistant director in media production who splits her time between Portland, Ore., and Seattle. But she tells us she's looking to get into advertising strategy (we hear she's good with the puparazzi).

Previously, she's pointered out the similarities between other animals and foods (duckling or plantain?), but it's the dogs that have sunk their teeth into the Internet's funny bone. Zack says her image comparing Labradoodles to fried chicken got things going — call it the bark heard round the world.

And her fetching work has imitators nipping at her heels. (See Dalmatian or chocolate chip ice cream? Pug or loaf? Shar-Pei or croissant?)

Ironically, though it's Zack's mutt mugs that have made the Internet sit and stay, she says she herself has a cat ... named Toast.

Yappy Friday, everyone!

puppy or bagel ? pic.twitter.com/OMse97hlTn — karen zack (@teenybiscuit) March 8, 2016

labradoodle or fried chicken ? pic.twitter.com/wn5bdjdtDf — karen zack (@teenybiscuit) March 3, 2016

shrew or kiwi ? pic.twitter.com/kdWbMaWHEz — karen zack (@teenybiscuit) December 10, 2015

ducking or plantain ? pic.twitter.com/GLkiwqCH29 — karen zack (@teenybiscuit) November 20, 2015