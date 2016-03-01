Bringing The World Home To You

Democratic Voters In The Red State Of Tennessee

Published March 1, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST

Hillary Clinton leads Bernie Sanders in the polls in the Democratic race in Tennessee.

She made an effort to seal the deal with a rally in Nashville on Sunday. Sanders hasn’t been here but he does have offices in Tennessee and he also has many loyal supporters.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Tennessee Democrats in a state that learns Republican in presidential races, but which has pockets of Democratic support.

Alexis Willis in Chattanooga was trying to decide who to support, Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders. (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)
Alexis Willis in Chattanooga was trying to decide who to support, Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders. (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)
Anna Grabowski, Greg Stone and Reaghan Gough are pictured at the Sanders campaign office in Chattanooga. (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)
Anna Grabowski, Greg Stone and Reaghan Gough are pictured at the Sanders campaign office in Chattanooga. (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)