Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bernie Sanders Concedes To Clinton In Nevada

By NPR Staff
Published February 20, 2016 at 7:25 PM EST

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

One more word on politics. Following Hillary Clinton's victory in the Democratic caucuses today, just moments ago, Bernie Sanders conceded in Henderson, Nev.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BERNIE SANDERS: We have come a very long way in nine months. It is clear to me and I think most observers that the wind is at our backs. We have the momentum.

(APPLAUSE)

SANDERS: And I believe - I believe that when Democrats assemble in Philadelphia in July at that convention, we are going to see the results of one of the great political upsets in the history of the United States.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

All Things Considered
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff