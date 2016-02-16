Saudi Arabia, Russia, Venezuela And Qatar To Hold Oil Output Steady

Saudi Arabia, Russia, Venezuela and Qatar announced a plan today to freeze oil output in an effort to stop the dramatic slide in oil prices. It is welcome news for many OPEC countries struggling from low prices, but it is not a production cut as some had hoped, and it comes with some caveats. Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal talks with Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins to explain the details.

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

