Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Remembering NABJ Co-Founder Acel Moore

By Michel Martin
Published February 13, 2016 at 5:52 PM EST

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We'd like take a minute now to tell you about an important figure in American journalism. Acel Moore, a longtime editor, reporter and columnist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, died last night at the age of 75 at his home outside Philadelphia. His death was first reported by the National Association of Black Journalists, an organization he helped found. Moore received many honors, including a Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting. His biggest impact though might have been as a mentor to hundreds of journalists, both informally and with programs to introduce people of diverse backgrounds to journalism careers. When we reached her today, Acel Moore's widow, Linda Wright Moore, remembered his intelligence, humor and especially his passion for helping young people. We offer our condolences and appreciation to his family. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

All Things Considered
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered,where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin