Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Earth, Wind & Fire Founder Maurice White Has Died

Published February 5, 2016 at 1:45 PM EST
Singers Maurice White (L) and Philip Bailey of the band Earth, Wind and Fire perform during the inaugural "Grammy Jam Fest" at the Wiltern Theatre December 11, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
Singers Maurice White (L) and Philip Bailey of the band Earth, Wind and Fire perform during the inaugural "Grammy Jam Fest" at the Wiltern Theatre December 11, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

After decades crafting funk, soul and disco hits with the seminal R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire, Maurice White died in his sleep on Thursday, according to his brother. He was 74.

White revealed he’d been living with Parkinson’s disease in 2000, the same year Earth, Wind & Fire joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ten years later, White was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with several of his bandmates.

Earth, Wind & Fire Songs In This Segment

“That’s the Way of the World”

[Youtube]

“September”

[Youtube]

“Shining Star”

[Youtube]

“Sing a Song”

[Youtube]

“Reasons”

[Youtube]

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.