Veteran Marathoner Ready For Another Olympic Bid

In February, 40-year-old Meb Keflezighi will try to make his 4th Olympic team when he runs in the Olympic Marathon Trials race in Los Angeles. Keflezighi has been a world-class runner for more than a decade but he became a household name when he won the Boston Marathon in 2014, the first American man to do that in more than 30 years.

Keflezighi published a book this year full of tips for everyday runners and Here and Now’sAlex Ashlock joined him for a run and a talk about the book earlier this year.

