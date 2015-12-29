Bringing The World Home To You

Veteran Marathoner Ready For Another Olympic Bid

Published December 29, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST

In February, 40-year-old Meb Keflezighi will try to make his 4th Olympic team when he runs in the Olympic Marathon Trials race in Los Angeles. Keflezighi has been a world-class runner for more than a decade but he became a household name when he won the Boston Marathon in 2014, the first American man to do that in more than 30 years.

Keflezighi published a book this year full of tips for everyday runners and Here and Now’sAlex Ashlock joined him for a run and a talk about the book earlier this year.

