Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

2015 Was Fun, But Don't Expect Congress To Play So Nice Again

Published December 29, 2015 at 1:35 PM EST
The Capitol Christmas tree is shown lighted during a ceremony on the west front of the U.S. Capitol December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The Capitol Christmas tree is shown lighted during a ceremony on the west front of the U.S. Capitol December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

With only a few days left on the calendar year for 2015, next year is already on the collective mind of Washington. It’s obviously a year that will feature a presidential election, but many races in the senate are going to be worth watching as well.

NPR’s Ailsa Chang talks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about 2016 government priorities and how those impending elections will play into Congress’ ability, or inability, to compromise and pass legislation.

Guest

  • Ailsa Chang, NPR's congressional correspondent. She tweets at @ailsachang.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.