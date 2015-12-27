Don't Blow Off This One Last Holiday Precaution

CARRIE KAHN, HOST:

And now a correction and clarification. In last week's public service announcement about holiday injuries, one of our warnings didn't go far enough. We told you not to put your hand in a jammed snow blower that's running to clear it out. But we should have added, even if the snow blower is turned off, you should never reach in and use your hand to clear a jam. The blades might still spin and cause serious injury. Instead, to free the blades, use an old broomstick or something else that you don't mind getting damaged. Happy, healthy New Year's to all of you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.