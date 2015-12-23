Opera On The Slopes

Waterville Valley, a ski resort in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, is known as the birth place of freestyle skiing. It’s the place where Olympic Gold Medalist Hannah Kearney got her start. But it’s also one of the few spots where you can hear live opera while you ski.

Vladimir Popov is known throughout the valley as the opera-singing chairlift operator. Although Popov sings strictly in the mountains now, he once sang in the world’s great opera houses.

Sean Hurley from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio has our story.

Reporter

Sean Hurley, North County reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio. He tweets @Sherwinsleeves.

