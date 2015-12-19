Fresh Air Weekend: Child Soldiers; 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'; '45 Years'

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

When Children Go To War: A Heartbreaking Portrait In 'Beasts Of No Nation':The film tells the story of a child soldier in an unnamed West African country. Director Cary Fukunaga says that he tried to protect the young actors from some of the movie's most violent scenes.

Rekindling The Spirit Of A Galaxy Far, Far Away In 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens':

The newest installment of the Star Warsfranchise features many of cast members from George Lucas' '77 classic. Reviewer David Edelstein calls the J.J. Adams' film fun — if not particularly original.

A Long-Buried Secret, Once Revealed, Rattles '45 Years' Of Marriage:Director Andrew Haigh's new film profiles a couple suddenly forced to reassess their decades-long union. "It's always interesting to me how we keep secrets from the ones we love the most," he says.

