Is Volkswagen's Corporate Culture To Blame For The Emissions Scandal?

Volkswagen is further shaking up its senior management team in the wake of the emissions cheating scandal. It’s part of an ongoing effort by VW to overhaul what analysts see as a dysfunctional corporate culture.

The company also announced it has retained lawyer Kenneth Feinberg to “design and administer” a claims resolution program for aggrieved VW diesel owners. The European Parliament said today that it will investigate whether European Union regulators were too lax in their oversight.

Robert Wright, U.S. industry correspondent for the Financial Times, talks with Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt about how the company culture there might have contributed to the emissions cheating.

Guest

Robert Wright, U.S. industry correspondent for the Financial Times. He tweets @RKWinvisibleman.

Host

Eric Westervelt, correspondent for NPR and guest host for Here & Now. He tweets @Ericnpr.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.