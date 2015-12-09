Bringing The World Home To You

36 First Responders Recall Horror In San Bernardino

Published December 9, 2015 at 1:12 PM EST
San Bernardino County Sheriff's detective Jorge Lozano, center, answers questions from reporters during a news conference with the first responders on the scene of last week's shooting, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, in San Bernardino, Calif. Lozano was captured on video in a hallway of the Inland Regional Center telling employees and others who were stranded to follow him and that he would "take a bullet before you do." (Jae C. Hong/AP)
San Bernardino County Sheriff's detective Jorge Lozano, center, answers questions from reporters during a news conference with the first responders on the scene of last week's shooting, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015, in San Bernardino, Calif. Lozano was captured on video in a hallway of the Inland Regional Center telling employees and others who were stranded to follow him and that he would "take a bullet before you do." (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Thirty-six of the 300 first responders who arrived at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernadino, California, on December 2 are speaking out about what they found at the scene. NPR correspondent John Burnett was at that conference, and speaks with Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt about what police and emergency responders said.

