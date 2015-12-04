Bringing The World Home To You

FBI Investigating Killings As 'Act Of Terrorism'

Published December 4, 2015 at 3:06 PM EST
FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge David Bowdich speaks during a press conference about a mass shooting at the Inland Regional Center on December 3, 2015 in San Bernardino, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)
FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge David Bowdich speaks during a press conference about a mass shooting at the Inland Regional Center on December 3, 2015 in San Bernardino, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)

The FBI says it is investigating the deadly mass shooting in California as an “act of terrorism.”

David Bowdich, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles office, made the declaration at a news conference Friday in California.

He also said the shooters attempted to destroy evidence, including crushing two cell phones and discarding them in a trash can. He said authorities continue to investigate the case to understand the motivations of the shooters and whether they were planning more attacks.

  • Phil Ewing, national security editor for NPR. He tweets @philewing.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.