PHOTOS: Scenes From San Bernardino, Calif.

At least 14 people are dead and 17 wounded after a shooting Wednesday morning in San Bernardino, Calif.

The violent day ended with a police chase and shootout and the deaths of two suspects: Syed Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, who were responsible for the attack at the Inland Regional Center, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

Follow the Two-Way blog for the latest information. Here are images of Wednesday's events:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / A police helicopter hovers around the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Calif., the scene of a mass shooting on Wednesday.

Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / A member of the San Manuel Fire Department takes the names of people being evacuated after the shooting.

Rick Loomis / LA Times via Getty Images / Workers wait to be evacuated by bus as police search for suspects.

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Fourteen people were killed and 17 wounded in the shooting at the center, a not-for-profit serving disabled clients, officials said.

David McNew / Getty Images / Several hundred people who were in the building where the shooting happened were taken to a safe location, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Jae C. Hong / AP / A woman wipes her tears at a community center where family members gathered to pick up survivors.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images / The FBI also responded to the scene. Here, members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force stand outside a press conference about the shooting.

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Police draw guns on San Bernardino Avenue while chasing suspects in an SUV. Later, police said alleged shooters Syed Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, were killed in a shootout with police.

Rick Loomis / LA Times via Getty Images / Police place a marker along East San Bernardino Avenue where a shootout occurred Wednesday.

Chris Carlson / AP / Authorities search for suspects in San Bernardino.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP/Getty Images / Authorities told people in a San Bernardino neighborhood to stay indoors as they searched the area.