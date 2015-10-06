Bringing The World Home To You

Debut Album From Algiers Called 'Revolutionary'

Published October 6, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
The band Algiers, made up of bassist Ryan Mahan, guitarist Lee Tesche and vocalist and guitarist Franklin James Fisher. (Courtesy Matador Records)
The trio known as Algiers fuses gospel and punk music to confront racism, cultural assimilation and other issues specific to the American experience.

The band members are from Georgia, and there is a distinct Southern sound to much of their music.

Franklin James Fisher, Algiers’ lead singer and songwriter, talks to Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about the band’s mission.

Guest

  • Franklin James Fisher, lead singer and songwriter for the band Algiers.

