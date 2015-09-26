Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, now that we've heard the terrible news from VW, we're going to ask our panelists what will be the next secret we'll learn that our cars have been keeping from us.

Now, panel, what secret have our cars been keeping from us?

Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Sometimes when we're rounding a corner and giving the car some gas, it briefly thinks of its previous owner just for a second.

SAGAL: Iliza Schlesinger.

ILIZA SCHLESINGER: Cars learning to self-park is just the next step in them rising up to kill us all in a revolution.

SAGAL: And, Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: If you're ever driving down the road, lost in your own thoughts, and you're a little blind spot detector blinks on and off for no apparent reason, it's because it's detected a gap in your intellect.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, HOST:

Well, if we find out any of that, panel, we are going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you to birthday boy, Mr. Bill Kuris. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Tom Bodett. Welcome and thanks to Iliza Schlesinger. And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week from beautiful Ann Arbor, Mich.

