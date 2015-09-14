The Politics Of The Refugee Crisis

The migrant crisis has stirred the conscience of the world, but it also coincides with a rise in right-wing politics in Europe and concerns about violent Islamic extremists. The fact that most of the refugees are Muslim complicates the picture for some.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Dr. Luca Mavelli, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Kent, about the current political climate. Mavelli’s research focuses on religion, security and political violence in international relations.

Guest

Dr. Luca Mavelli, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Kent in the U.K.

