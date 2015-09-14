The Politics Of The Refugee Crisis
The migrant crisis has stirred the conscience of the world, but it also coincides with a rise in right-wing politics in Europe and concerns about violent Islamic extremists. The fact that most of the refugees are Muslim complicates the picture for some.
Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Dr. Luca Mavelli, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Kent, about the current political climate. Mavelli’s research focuses on religion, security and political violence in international relations.
Guest
- Dr. Luca Mavelli, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Kent in the U.K.
