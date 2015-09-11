Nespresso Plans New Swiss Factory To Meet American Demand

Nespresso, Europe’s largest single-serve coffee brand, is adding a new factory in Switzerland. That factory will make capsules specifically designed for consumers in the United States, where sales are higher than in Europe.

Americans are spending more money on coffee than ever before, and increasingly brewing single-cup coffee. Michael Regan of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the new factory and what it means for American consumers.

Guest

Michael Reganof Bloomberg News. He tweets @reganonymous.

