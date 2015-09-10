Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Justice Department To Target More Individuals For White Collar Crime

Published September 10, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, the author of the Justice Department memo. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, the author of the Justice Department memo. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The Justice Department issued new guidelines Wednesday aimed at prioritizing the prosecution of individual employees, not just the companies, involved in white collar crime.

The new rules were issued in a memo to federal prosecutors, and come after years of criticism that the Department of Justice has not held Wall Street executives accountable for criminal activities.

NPR senior business editorMarilyn Geewax joins Here & Now‘s Megna Chakrabarti to discuss the new guidelines.

Guest

  • Marilyn Geewax, NPR senior business editor. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.