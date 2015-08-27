Bringing The World Home To You

Fraternity Banners: Harmless Fun Or Sexual Harassment?

Published August 27, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT
Banners hanging from an off-campus Old Dominion University fraternity house read "rowdy and fun, hope your baby girl is ready for a good time," "freshman daughter drop off" and "go ahead and drop off mom too." (Facebook)
Banners hanging from an off-campus Old Dominion University fraternity house read "rowdy and fun, hope your baby girl is ready for a good time," "freshman daughter drop off" and "go ahead and drop off mom too." (Facebook)

This week, students arriving at Old Dominion University could see banners hanging from a Sigma Nu fraternity house. “Rowdy and fun, hope your baby girl is ready for a good time,” and “freshman daughter drop off.” The signs were criticized for mocking sexual violence against women, and sparked national outrage.

But Scott Jaschik, the co-founder and editor of “Inside Higher Ed” says the problems go well beyond Old Dominion University. He tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that many campuses have long tolerated traditions that many people believe are a form of sexual harassment.

