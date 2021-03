We sit down with Jim McGuinn, host of the show “Teenage Kicks” on Minnesota Public Radio’s music station The Current. He brings us some sounds from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Music From The Segment

The Undertones, “Teenage Kicks”

[Youtube]

Joy Division, “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

[Youtube]

The Smiths, “Panic”

[Youtube]

Peter Gabriel, “Sledgehammer”

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.