For Arizona Mining Towns, A Diverse Economy Is A Good Economy

Published July 28, 2015 at 1:45 PM EDT
Jerome, Arizona, is a mining town that has successfully become a tourist destination. (Carrie Jung/KJZZ)
Jerome, Arizona, is a mining town that has successfully become a tourist destination. (Carrie Jung/KJZZ)

Since 1875, the town of Superior, Arizona, has relied on copper mining to drive its economy. That reliance has come at a cost though, as many of Superior’s residents have lived through several cycles of mines opening and closing. But town officials are now hoping to put an end to that cycle. Carrie Jung from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports.

