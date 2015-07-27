Bringing The World Home To You

Psychiatrist: Walking Stimulates The Brain 'In Many, Many Ways'

Published July 27, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT

According to psychiatry professor and author John Ratey, something as simple as a walk can improve both physical and mental well being. Ratey is co-author of the book “Go Wild: Free Your Mind from the Afflictions of Civilization.” Last year, he and Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson went for a walk near the Charles River in Boston. Today we revisit that conversation.

  • John Ratey, M.D., associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and author of “Go Wild: Free Your Body and Mind from the Afflictions of Civilization.”

