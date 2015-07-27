China Stocks See Biggest Drop Since 2007

Stocks in China slid dramatically today and yesterday, with the Shanghai Composite Index ending down 8.5 percent. The drops come after huge gains in the markets earlier this summer, and amid fears that the government is going to stop taking certain actions to prop up the market. Jill Schlesinger of CBS News joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.

