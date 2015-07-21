Jet.com Launches With The Goal To Rival Amazon

The new online shopping service Jet.com launches today, and the company is trying to take on the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

Jet CEO Marc Lore says his company will offer cheaper prices than Amazon, but the company will face an uphill climb against the retail giant.

Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss how the new online shopping club differs from other markets on the web.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

