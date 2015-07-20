Los Angeles Angels Experience First Rainout At Home In 20 Years

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

It's not usually news when a baseball game is rained out. But yesterday in Southern California, a heavy downpour forced the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim to postpone a game against the Boston Red Sox.

It was the first time in 20 years that the Angels had to send fans home wet and without a ballgame.

DAVID TUASON: There wasn't a drop in the sky when we arrived.

BLOCK: Longtime fan David Tuason showed up two hours early, and then it started to drizzle.

TUASON: And then the rain started coming down harder and harder and harder.

SIEGEL: This was a novelty for fans in Anaheim. Some went out to feel the rain on their faces, and some got inventive. Fans huddled in covered areas, leaving the stadium seats empty.

BLOCK: Then, two-and-a-half hours after the game was supposed to start, they heard this announcement; there would be no ballgame.

TUASON: The collective groan was, let's try to play, let's stay a little longer because it was still daylight out.

SIEGEL: Still, this cloud has a silver lining. California is in the grip of a terrible drought, and David Tuason says he welcomed the rain and an Angels-Red Sox rematch.

TUASON: For the first time before a game in Los Angeles, I looked at the forecast this morning (laughter).

BLOCK: The outlook - partly cloudy with a 100 percent chance of a doubleheader.