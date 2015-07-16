A New Threat To Coral Reefs: China's Man-Made Islands

China’s neighbors were alarmed to see it build five islands in the South China Sea earlier this year. They were equipped airstrips, ports and military supplies, and were a clear indication of China’s military ambitions in the disputed region.

Scientists say the islands also pose another threat: The dredging project that created them has done massive damage to the coral reefs and aquatic life in the area. John McManus, a professor of marine biology and fisheries at the University of Miami, discusses this with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

John McManus, professor of marine biology and fisheries, and director of the National Center for Coral Reef Research (NCORE) at the Rosenstiel School of the University of Miami. He tweets @DoctorReef.

