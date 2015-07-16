A New Threat To Coral Reefs: China's Man-Made Islands
China’s neighbors were alarmed to see it build five islands in the South China Sea earlier this year. They were equipped airstrips, ports and military supplies, and were a clear indication of China’s military ambitions in the disputed region.
Scientists say the islands also pose another threat: The dredging project that created them has done massive damage to the coral reefs and aquatic life in the area. John McManus, a professor of marine biology and fisheries at the University of Miami, discusses this with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.
Guest
- John McManus, professor of marine biology and fisheries, and director of the National Center for Coral Reef Research (NCORE) at the Rosenstiel School of the University of Miami. He tweets @DoctorReef.
