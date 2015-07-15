Obama Now Pitches Iran Deal At Home

After striking a historic deal with Iran and five other nations, President Obama now turns to his American audience. At a press conference today, the president lobbied for support for the bill. He’s trying to persuade critical Republicans as well as skeptical members of his own party.

Ailsa Chang, congressional correspondent for NPR, joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.

Reporter

Ailsa Chang, NPR’s congressional correspondent. She tweets at @ailsachang.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.