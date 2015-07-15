Bringing The World Home To You

Massachusetts Terror Suspect Held Without Bail

Published July 15, 2015 at 3:33 PM EDT
In this courtroom sketch, Alexander Ciccolo, second from right, is depicted with his attorney David Hoose, right, during a bail hearing Tuesday, July 14, 2015, in federal court in Springfield, Mass. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP)
Twenty-three year old Alexander Ciccolo, the son of a Boston police officer, is being held without bail in Springfield, Massachusetts, on charges that he was plotting a terrorist attack on college campuses. At a court hearing, the government played a video of Ciccolo talking to an FBI agent after his arrest. He embraced ISIS in the interview and said “Allah is the most high.”

Reporter David Boeri of Here & Now contributor WBUR went to the Springfield courthouse where Ciccolo made his first appearance.

