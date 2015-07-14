Iran Nuclear Deal Expected To Have Widespread Economic Impact

The landmark deal over Iran’s nuclear program will lift sanctions against the country, which will have economic consequences around the globe.

In terms of oil prices, Iranian officials are trying to get up to a million additional barrels of Iranian oil to the market, in a time when there is already oversupply and low prices. The lifting of sanctions also opens the door to other countries who want to expand their oil industries into Iran.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the anticipated economic ripples of the deal reached in Vienna on Tuesday.

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

