Jon Vickers, Opera Singer Known As 'God's Tenor,' Has Died

It's hard for me to believe a voice like this could ever go silent.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ESULTALTE")

JON VICKERS: (Singing in foreign language).

RATH: That's magnificent tenor, that voice cutting right through the tempest, is Jon Vickers. This weekend, London's Royal Opera House released a statement from Vickers' family. Jon Vickers has passed away from what they called a, quote, "prolonged struggle with Alzheimer's disease." Jon Vickers was born in rural Saskatchewan, Canada in 1926. He was a natural singer.

VICKERS: I've always sung from the time I was a little boy. My family was very, very, very involved in church activities, and most of my early singing, of course, was in churches. But I never ever thought, not in my wildest dreams, that I'd ever be a singer.

RATH: That was Jon Vickers in an interview with documentary maker Jon Tolansky, released in 2010. Vickers had everything you could want in a tenor - superb technique, raw power, and a fantastic emotional range. From grand opera...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRISTAN UND ISOLDE")

VICKERS: (Singing in German).

RATH: ...To intimate songs...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WINTERREISE")

VICKERS: (Singing in German) Was soll ich laenger weilen, dass man mich trieb hinaus? Lass irre Hunde...

RATH: And he was always his own man. Vickers famously pulled out of the production of Wagner's "Tannhaeuser" because he found its treatment of Christianity offensive. That was Vickers the fighter. But let's go out with Vickers the lover. Here he is as Cavaradossi, in Puccini's "Tosca."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RECONDITA ARMONIA")

VICKERS: (Singing in Italian).

RATH: Canadian tenor Jon Vickers, who died on Friday - he was 88.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.